Kodak Black Shows Off Horrid Toes While Bragging About High Standards

Kodak Black has no shame in his game ... he has high standards all across the board -- except when it comes to his own foot game, which looks like they've never seen a pedicure a day in their 28 years!!!

The unpredictable rap star hopped on social media Monday while rambling about his pedigree, but admitted he wasn't perfect and cut a shot to his bare feet ... all 10 toenails were badly damaged and his tootsies were wrinkled with corns.

Kodak just released his new album, "Just Getting Started," on Halloween, but we're not sure this is the promo vehicle his label Capitol Records had in mind ... although he does have a song titled "Calculated Steppin'."