Kodak Black Super Bowl 2022 After-Party Shooting Lawsuit Dropped

A $10 million lawsuit against Kodak Black over a shooting at an after-party during Super Bowl LVI weekend has been dropped, and it can't be refiled ... TMZ has learned.

Remember ... a shooting took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles on February 12, 2022 at an event hosted by Justin Bieber. Kodak reportedly took a bullet to the leg during the kerfuffle, and 2 bystanders -- Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman -- were also allegedly shot.

Schaefer and Rahman ended up suing Kodak for their injuries, claiming he escalated the situation, which they say eventually led to someone else firing a weapon.

Originally, Bieber was also included as a defendant, but he was dismissed from the suit months after the complaint was filed.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... "This lawsuit filed by Gloria Allred, might have been the dumbest, most ridiculous lawsuit I have ever read. As I said when this idiotic lawsuit was filed, they would not get a dime. This was light work for me and our L.A. office run by Zoe Aron. Luckily for them, our client decided to forgo filing a motion for his attorney fees, and let them whimper away with their tail between their legs. This should be a warning and a lesson to dopey attorneys, filing dopey lawsuits, come for our clients and we will come for you."

Bradford tells us there was no settlement of the case, saying he simply gave the other lawyers an ultimatum -- either drop the case or get sued for attorney's fees. He says they opted to have the case dismissed.