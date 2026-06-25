Nicki Minaj’s Mom Scores 6-Figure Settlement Over Husband’s Death

The amount that Nicki Minaj’s mom is set to receive as a settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit over her late husband’s death was revealed in court.

TMZ obtained court docs in which the rapper’s mom, Carol Maraj, broke down the settlement between her and the man who fatally struck Nicki’s dad, Robert Maraj, in 2021.

Carol says she agreed to $400K ... $300K from Charles Polevich -- the driver who struck Robert -- and another $100K from an insurance company. In her paperwork, Carol said she agreed to pay her legal team around $133K in fees and another $9800 in reimbursements ... leaving his estate with the remaining $234K.

As TMZ first reported, Carol sued Charles, claiming he owed her money for her loss of companionship after he ran Robert over while he was walking in a crosswalk in New York.

In his criminal case, Charles was sentenced to a year in jail for Robert’s death.

During the civil lawsuit, Charles was attempting to depose Nicki, claiming he wanted to ask questions about her dad because some of her lyrics spoke negatively about her childhood.