Nicki Minaj Says She's Donald Trump's No. 1 Fan, On Video

Play video content FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her support of Donald Trump ... she just told POTUS she's his biggest supporter.

During a U.S. Treasury event today promoting its new "Trump Accounts" investment strategy, Nicki took the podium, where she first seemed to be at a loss for words ... but that didn't last long.

"I am probably the president's number one fan, and that is not going to change," she told the audience in Washington, D.C. "The 'hate' does not affect me ... it actually motivates me to support him more."

In introducing Nicki, Trump admitted he hadn't heard much about her before his presidential run. While it's unclear how he feels about Nicki's music, we now know he's a huge fan of her nails.

He raved about them, gushing, "I said, 'I'm gonna let my nails grow,' because I love those nails. I'm gonna let those nails grow."

Remember ... Nicki's recent MAGA obsession comes after she previously admitted to coming to the U.S. illegally, and as recently as 2024 said she still wasn't a citizen.

Some have questioned Nicki's motives for joining the Trump bandwagon, pointing out she has a few situations that could benefit from some presidential influence.

She may still be seeking citizenship, her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender, her brother, Jelani Maraj, is currently in jail for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, and she was in danger of losing her house to pay off a bodyguard Kenneth allegedly assaulted.