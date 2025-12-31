Petition to Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad Reaches 70,000+ Signatures

A growing number of people want Nicki Minaj booted from the USA after her highlighted appearance at Erika Kirk's Turning Point USA event ... and the charge might have been started by one of the rapper's diehard fans!!!

Play video content Turning Point USA

Shortly before the ball drops for 2026 on Wednesday, the Change.org petition to "Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad" surpassed 70,000 signatures ... fans really dislike how she has become Nicki MAGAJ.

Earlier in the year, Nicki also waged a public war with Jay-Z and all things Roc Nation, and the petition suggests that Nicki did it out of lunacy and is a danger to American soil.

The campaign leader behind the petition was started by someone calling themselves "Pedonika Minaj" ... a Barb-like nickname, but also meant to shade Nicki's sexual offender-registered husband, Kenneth Petty.

The post includes 16 of Petty's mugshots from when he had to check in for sex offender updates ... and the petition criticizes Nicki for "fiercely" defending him, and dredges up past accusations of her harassing his victims.