Don Lemon Tells Nicki Minaj to 'Sit the F*** Down' After Gay Diss

Don Lemon is going off on Nicki Minaj! The former CNN news anchor stopped by "TMZ Live" and unloaded on the rapper, telling her to "sit the f*** down" ... and while she's at it -- "get a life and grow some brains."

As you know ... Nicki bashed Don on X, calling him a homophobic slur, writing, "DON 'C*** SUCKIN' LEMON IS DISGUSTING." Don is gay, and married real estate agent Tim Malone in 2024.

But Don told us Nicki is an ignorant, bigoted woman who's been weighing in on things she doesn't understand.

He told us she needs to "sit the f*** down" and "grow some brains," calling her a political "pick me" after her newfound MAGA fixation.

Not only that, Don pointed out that her husband, Kenneth Petty, is an alleged sex offender.

Don suspects Nicki might be siding with President Trump to get some sort of pardon from him.

Either way, Don wants everyone -- especially queer and African-American people -- to stop supporting the music artist, who he claims is homophobic and doesn't think highly of Black Americans.

