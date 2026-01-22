Nicki Minaj Satisfies Judgment in Civil Case, Avoids Forced Sale of House

Nicki Minaj will not have to sell her home in order to pay off a bodyguard who her husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly attacked ... because the bodyguard's lawyer says the judgment's been satisfied.

The rapper's team is in court Thursday ... and, we thought they had plans to argue that a judge shouldn't make her sell her Hidden Hills mansion to repay a $500K judgment awarded to Thomas Weidenmuller.

However, we talked to Weidenmuller's attorney, Paul Saso, before the hearing started ... and, he told us they planned to tell the judge Nicki has actually satisfied the judgment.

The hearing is already over -- and it's unclear whether Minaj handed over the whole amount or some percentage of it via a settlement agreement. Saso apologized to the court, saying he had just found out about the settlement at the last minute.

ICYMI ... a judge awarded Weidenmuller $503,318.02 in a default judgment after Nicki and Petty, did not respond to a lawsuit he filed against them alleging Petty assaulted him backstage of one of Nicki's 2019 shows.

Nicki has claimed she wasn't informed of the lawsuit by a former business manager ... but, she was still on the hook for the dough.

It's a good thing Nicki paid the judgment BTW ... because the judge admitted the tentative ruling would've required Nicki to sell the house -- a calamitous outcome for the pop star.

We caught up with Saso again after the hearing ended ... and, he reiterated he just came to an agreement with Minaj's team last night -- before joking he wouldn't have had everyone show up today if the deal wasn't struck at the 11th hour!

He also took NM to task for her controversial political beliefs. Watch the clip all the way to the end to hear what he's got to say.