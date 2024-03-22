Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty On the Hook for $500k in Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty On the Hook for $500k ... Over Security Guard Suit

3/22/2024 4:35 PM PT
Nicki_Kenneth Petty_
Getty Composite

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were accused of ambushing a security guard with violence a couple years back -- and it appears they ignored his lawsuit ... 'cause they now owe money.

The rapper and her husband had a default judgment entered against them Friday in L.A. County Superior Court -- this after a judge says they failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Thomas Weidenmuller

As a result, Nicki and Kenneth now have to pay up -- in the amount of $503,318.02.

We broke the story ... Nicki and Kenneth were sued by a guy named Thomas Weidenmuller -- who alleged Petty and Minaj roughed him up in 2019 at a concert she did in Germany.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty -- Rekindled Flame
Launch Gallery
Nicki and Kenneth Together Launch Gallery

At the time, Weidenmuller claimed Nicki had berated one of his security guards working under him, and he says he went to her to address it -- at which point, he alleged she threw a shoe at him. He says he dodged it -- however, the guy alleged Kenneth was waiting in the wings.

Weidenmuller claimed Kenneth socked him in the face and broke his jaw ... and he alleged he had 8 different surgeries to fix the damage. He sued in 2022 for hefty medical bills.

Nicki Minaj Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
nicki minaj hot shots Launch Gallery

We've reached out to Nicki's camp ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later