Nicki Minaj Appears to Yell at Her Hair Girl During Seattle Concert

Nicki Minaj Appears to Yell at Her Hair Girl ... During 'PF2' Tour Stop
3/11/2024 12:12 PM PT
Nicki Minaj appears to have chewed out a stagehand during her most recent tour date -- and it was all caught on video.
The rapper is in the middle of her "Pink Friday 2" tour, and on Sunday ... she was out in Seattle for a concert -- where some behind-the-scenes drama unfolded between Nicki and someone on her team, or at least someone on production.
Check it out ... Nicki and this woman -- who seems to be trying to work on NM's hair -- get into a little argument ... and it's mostly Nicki looking exacerbated/frustrated with this lady.
Before the woman can do anything for Nicki's 'do -- her boss side-steps her and shoos her away as she's getting ready to go back onstage ... getting back to business and carrying on with the show.
Some are calling Nicki's reaction a bit dramatic ... but others are actually defending her.
There are reports of her Seattle show experiencing other hiccups -- including apparent missed cues and delayed wardrobe changes. On its face, it would appear there were some hair issues as well. Nicki hasn't addressed this yet ... and hasn't gotten back to us either.