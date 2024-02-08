Monica Going On Nicki Minaj 'Pink Friday 2' Tour, Thanks Her For Loyalty
2/8/2024 1:31 PM PT
Monica will be hitting the pastel road with Nicki Minaj this year for her "Pink Friday 2" tour ... a dream fulfilled for not only Monica, but also the "Big Foot" rapper.
Nicki told Monica her music meant everything to her while she was growing up, so it's a true case of paying it forward.
Jennifer Hudson got the scoop on Monica's tour plans Thursday on her talk show -- they'll be kicking off their musical trek on March 1, and the R&B vet expressed her gratitude to Nicki for the look.
Monica says many people talk a big game about inspiration but go ghost when time comes to show love, but not Nicki, and they're going to give the fans a show for the ages!!!
The tour will hit several big cities NYC, Denver, Seattle, ATL, New Orleans, Columbus -- and even has a dual date with this year's Rolling Loud CA for the Los Angeles leg.
Monica gave her Houston fans a scare on New Year's Day when she appeared to faint mid-show, but judging from her excitement with J. Hud ... she'll be ready to party with the Barbz next month.