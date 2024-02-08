Monica Going On Nicki Minaj 'Pink Friday 2' Tour, Thanks Her For Loyalty

Play video content The Jennifer Husdon Show

Monica will be hitting the pastel road with Nicki Minaj this year for her "Pink Friday 2" tour ... a dream fulfilled for not only Monica, but also the "Big Foot" rapper.

Nicki told Monica her music meant everything to her while she was growing up, so it's a true case of paying it forward.

Jennifer Hudson got the scoop on Monica's tour plans Thursday on her talk show -- they'll be kicking off their musical trek on March 1, and the R&B vet expressed her gratitude to Nicki for the look.

Monica says many people talk a big game about inspiration but go ghost when time comes to show love, but not Nicki, and they're going to give the fans a show for the ages!!!

The tour will hit several big cities NYC, Denver, Seattle, ATL, New Orleans, Columbus -- and even has a dual date with this year's Rolling Loud CA for the Los Angeles leg.

