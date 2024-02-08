Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Monica Going On Nicki Minaj 'Pink Friday 2' Tour, Thanks Her For Loyalty

Monica Going On Tour With Nicki Minaj ... She Didn't Forget a Sista!!!

2/8/2024 1:31 PM PT
BACK ON TOUR
The Jennifer Husdon Show

Monica will be hitting the pastel road with Nicki Minaj this year for her "Pink Friday 2" tour ... a dream fulfilled for not only Monica, but also the "Big Foot" rapper.

Nicki told Monica her music meant everything to her while she was growing up, so it's a true case of paying it forward.

Monica Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Monica Through The Years Launch Gallery

Jennifer Hudson got the scoop on Monica's tour plans Thursday on her talk show -- they'll be kicking off their musical trek on March 1, and the R&B vet expressed her gratitude to Nicki for the look.

Nicki Minaj Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Nicki Minaj's Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Monica says many people talk a big game about inspiration but go ghost when time comes to show love, but not Nicki, and they're going to give the fans a show for the ages!!!

Pink Friday 2 Tour + Rolling Loud CA

The tour will hit several big cities NYC, Denver, Seattle, ATL, New Orleans, Columbus -- and even has a dual date with this year's Rolling Loud CA for the Los Angeles leg.

out cold!!!
TMZ.com

Monica gave her Houston fans a scare on New Year's Day when she appeared to faint mid-show, but judging from her excitement with J. Hud ... she'll be ready to party with the Barbz next month.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later