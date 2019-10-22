Singer Monica's Divorce from Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown Finalized

Exclusive TMZ.com

Monica is officially flying solo -- her divorce from ex-NBA baller Shannon Brown is now finalized after spending a few minutes Tuesday morning before the judge.

The singer arrived at the courthouse in Fayetteville, GA ... but her now ex-husband, Shannon, was a no-show. That made for a quick, drama-free hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes. The judge granted Monica's divorce and -- as she requested -- restored her maiden name. She's now back to Monica Arnold.

Their split moved pretty quickly, legally speaking. You'll recall, Monica filed for divorce back in March after nearly 10 years of marriage to the former Lakers star. They had separated about a year ago.

They have a 6-year-old daughter together, Laiyah. As for an agreement on child support ... the details were sealed in court. No word on if either will pay spousal support.

Either way ... Monica seemed satisfied with the outcome, as she left court smiling and surrounded by family members.