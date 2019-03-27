Monica Files for Divorce from Shannon Brown

Singer Monica Files for Divorce from Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown

EXCLUSIVE

Monica's officially calling it quits with her ex-NBA baller husband, Shannon Brown ... she's filed for divorce.

The singer filed the paperwork earlier this month in Atlanta. Monica and Shannon have a 5-year-old daughter named Laiyah together, and she has 2 sons from a previous relationship with rapper Rocko.

So far there are no details on whether she's seeking child or spousal support ... but we've learned Monica was unsuccessful in sealing the divorce docs.

The couple wed in 2010, but there was speculation they were separated in October 2018 ... until she shared a loving photo of the 2 together on Instagram. She hasn't been wearing her ring in Instagram photos for a few weeks though.

Monica famously claimed that Shannon -- best known for his time with the Lakers -- performed better on the court after he had sex with her ... especially when he played for the Phoenix Suns.

Looks like those days are long gone.