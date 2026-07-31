Nicki Minaj Acts as Dr. Fauci in Strange Video Filmed in Dark

Nicki Minaj posted an odd video -- filmed in the dark -- pretending to be Dr. Anthony Fauci ... as she continues to rail against him publicly.

On Friday, the "Pink Friday 2" rapper posted a 59-second clip of her acting like she's Fauci ... and she starts off by saying, "Dear Diary, well the press is hot for me."

Nicki, doing her best Fauci impression, continues ... "They say I'm sexier than Tyra Banks. Julia Roberts gasped when she saw how handsome I was. Brad Pitt played me on 'SNL.'"

She takes some shots at Fauci, bringing us back to COVID times ... "Never mind that I sent millions of children back years on their education ... and the elderly are alone and afraid drying by themselves."

Nicki says ... "If anyone asks questions, me and my gang ruin lives."

The video comes after Nicki ranted about Fauci and the COVID vaccines.

She posted, "They started telling yall to get a new booster shot every 5 to 10 business days like it was the new Jordans droppin?!?!!!!!!! That's when I knew. I went in my backyard & started building the Arc. Nicki's Arc. I know the Lord won't send another flood but still."

Play video content Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth During Pandemic Response Senate Hearing Fox News

As TMZ previously reported, Fauci took the fifth during a hearing on COVID this week ... and politicians like Rand Paul said they want him in jail.