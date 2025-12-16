Michelle and Barack Obama Had Plans With the Reiners That Fateful Night

Play video content ABC

Barack and Michelle Obama had plans to meet with Rob and Michele Reiner on Sunday night before it was known they had been savagely murdered in their Los Angeles home.

Michelle sat down Monday with Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" -- and, at one point, the two started talking about the Reiners -- with Michelle taking a veiled shot at President Trump.

Jimmy kicked things off by pointing out that Barack and Michelle were friends with the Reiners -- and he offered his condolences. Michelle discussed how she and Barack had been chummy with the Reiners for many years and they were supposed to get together Sunday night -- just hours after the couple was found dead.

Michelle then took an obvious swipe at Trump for what most people viewed as despicable comments about the Reiners after their murders. Just check out the clip for yourself.

Play video content FOX News

As you probably know, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Reiner was a onetime talented director who was now tortured and struggling because of "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Trump also claimed Rob drove people crazy over his hatred for him. Later on, Trump doubled down on his ugly remarks during a presser in the Oval Office.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Reiners had their throats slit allegedly by their son, Nick, who was arrested hours after the murders by LAPD and US Marshals Service.