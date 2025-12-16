LAPD Releases Nick Reiner Arrest Photos in Murders of Rob & Michele Reiner

Police have released photos from Nick Reiner's arrest on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner -- and they show the alleged killer getting handcuffed by members of the LAPD and the US Marshals Service.

In a social media post, the official account for the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotics Division shared photos of Nick surrounded by cops with his hands cuffed behind him. Officers made the arrest Sunday night at Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue near the train station, which you can clearly see in background.

Before the post was removed, the caption read, "GND U.S Marshal Task Force assisted Robbery Homicide Division in locating and arresting a double homicide suspect."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD Robbery Homicide reached out to the Marshal's Apprehension Task Force to help locate and arrest Reiner. We're told the task force eventually tracked down and arrested Reiner, who was then turned over to the homicide division. Nick is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where our sources say he's on suicide watch.

We broke the story ... Rob and Michele were found dead Sunday afternoon in their Brentwood home.

Rob, Michele, and Nick went to Conan O'Brien's Christmas party Saturday night, where Rob and Nick got into a heated argument before leaving.

