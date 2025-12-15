Nicole Brown's Sister Calls Rob Reiner's Brentwood Stabbing 'Triggering'

Tanya Brown -- whose sister, Nicole Brown, was slain in 1994 -- opened up to TMZ about the eerie similarities between Rob and Michele Reiner's killings and the brutal murder of her sister, which sparked the infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Tanya tells TMZ ... she saw the words "murder in Brentwood" posted on social media Sunday night, which understandably conjured up old, terrible memories.

As we reported ... Rob and his wife were found Sunday with their throats slit inside their Brentwood, California home.

Tanya said, "The story is very triggering -- beyond triggering. I’ve shed a lot of tears ... it’s very personal to me."

Remember ... Nicole also lived in Brentwood and was viciously stabbed to death outside her home 29 years ago in a double homicide that included restaurant server Ron Goldman.

She continued ... "When I heard it was a stabbing, it brought me back to that time of O.J. killing my sister and Ron."

While no one was ever criminally convicted in Nicole and Ron's murders, Tanya says she hopes the Reiner family gets justice and "the person responsible doesn't get away with it."

"But I hope the person also gets rehabilitated while incarcerated," she said. "It makes me sad for the family, I feel for them. This didn’t need to happen."