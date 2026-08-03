Dr. Dre Spotted With Mystery Woman Months After Michelle Saniei Confirms Romance

Dr. Dre is back for date night at Nobu Malibu ... but this time, he's not dining with "The Valley" star Michelle Saniei ... he's breaking bread with a different brunette.

The music mogul was photographed walking closely beside the a mystery woman as they exited the restaurant Sunday ... unclear who she is, but she's not the reality TV star who only recently confirmed she was dating Dre.

His dinner companion dressed up for the evening in a pastel mini dress and carried what appeared to be a matching Hermes Mini Kelly bag. Dre kept things casual in all black.

It's unclear whether the pair were on a date or simply grabbing dinner as friends, but the location makes the outing especially interesting.

Dre and Michelle had previously been photographed holding hands after dinner at Nobu Malibu, helping spark romance rumors she later confirmed.

Michelle eventually said she and Dre were spending time together and loved being in each other's company. She also revealed they were introduced through a mutual friend, though she said they intended to keep the relationship largely private.

As we reported, Michelle's ex-husband, Jesse Lally, said he learned about the relationship online and was not given a heads-up. Most of Michelle's Bravo castmates were also initially in the dark.