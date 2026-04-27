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Dr. Dre and Bravo Star Michelle Saniei Spark Dating Rumors

Dr. Dre & Bravo's Michelle Saniei Are They Dating?!? Spotted Holding Hands

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Dr. Dre And 'The Valley's Michelle Saniei Holding Hands ... Sparks Dating Rumors
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Dr. Dre And Michelle Holding Hands Launch Gallery
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Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei have the internet doing a serious double take ... because new photos of the two have fans convinced they might be an item.

The 61 year old music mogul and the 37 year old Bravo star from "The Valley" were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu over the weekend ... they were holding hands!!!

kal
caught in the act
Video: Dr. Dre and Bravo Star Michelle Saniei Spark Dating Rumors
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Michelle's love life has already been front and center of her hit show "The Valley" -- from her marriage to Jesse Lally to her more recent relationship with Aaron Nosler -- and she's also been linked to a few names in the Los Angeles social scene.

Off camera, she's a high-end real estate agent known for selling multimillion-dollar homes, so she's no stranger to being around the rich and famous.

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As for Dre, his dating history includes high-profile relationships and his previous marriage to Nicole Young, which ended in a headline-making divorce.

Neither Dre nor Michelle has commented publicly. We've reached out to reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

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