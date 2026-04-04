Dakota Johnson Kisses Role Model as Relationship Heats Up

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Dakota Johnson and Role Model are still going strong ... making their romance known by smooching each other while out in Los Angeles Friday night!

Check it out ... they're snuggling up close as they embrace each other in a Los Feliz parking lot. Role Model -- whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury -- seems to be holding on to the actress extra tight before letting her go and breaking into a huge smile.

You can see they weren't shy about going all-out with their PDA ... cementing their chemistry with a passionate kiss! That and more is in our gallery.

The 2 were all over each other during their evening at Little Dom's restaurant with pals ... holding hands and grabbing onto each other as they laughed the night away.

We broke the news about their budding romance in December -- they were pictured looking cozy at a candlelit dinner with friends. Their connection came after Dakota and Chris Martin ended their 8-year relationship in mid 2025.

Role Model, for his part, split from influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023.