Dakota Johnson and Role Model Seen Getting Cozy Together at Dinner in L.A.

Dakota Johnson reportedly split from Chris Martin earlier this year ... and now she's been spotted out with another singer -- Role Model.

A new photo shows Dakota and RM -- whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury -- huddled over a candlelit dinner over the holiday with friends, and we're told they got very close.

Sources tell us Dakota was lying on him all cuddled up at the cozy dinner.

Dakota was snapped taking a sip from her glass as they both leaned forward, engulfed in conversation with another dinner guest.

The two stars have found themselves single this cuffing season ... as Dakota is coming off of an 8-year relationship with Coldplay's lead singer and RM split from influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023.

Dakota began her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris in 2017, and even got engaged before reportedly breaking things off for good in June.

Role Model and Emma broke up after 3 years, reportedly providing the inspiration for his album, "Kansas Anymore."