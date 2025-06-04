Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Break Up

Can't 'Fix You' or Our Relationship ...

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are calling it quits, again ... and, it sounds like this time it could be for good -- according to reports.

The actress and the singer are splitting up, according to People, which cites multiple sources in the know ... and one of them told the outlet it "feels final this time."

The A-list couple began their on-again, off-again relationship back in 2017 ... and, they even got engaged a few years back.

Breakup rumors surrounded the couple for a time ... but, a rep for Johnson denied the rumors back in August 2024. Dakota and Chris were spotted together in India -- where Coldplay was touring -- just a few months later.

Dakota had really become part of Chris' life over the years ... talking about how much she loved spending time with his children -- adding, "I love those kids like my life depends on it."

She also got the seal of approval from Chris' ex, Gwyneth Paltrow ... who has consistently talked about how much she loves Johnson over the years.