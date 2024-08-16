Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Split After 7 Years Together

Dakota Johnson and her fiancé Chris Martin's romance has tanked ... they're reportedly packing it in after 7 years of dating.

The Daily Mail claims irreconcilable work schedules caused the split.

The news comes as a shock ... especially since they seemed all googly-eyed during their Mexico getaway earlier this year, right before their engagement became public in March.

Rumor had it Chris might’ve popped the question as far back as 2020.

Chris’ ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, was all in for the couple tying the knot ... and was totally cool with Dakota playing stepmom to her and Chris' 2 kids, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 -- but looks like family dynamics will now take a serious turn.