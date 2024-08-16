Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Still Together, Haven't Split

Dakota Johnson and her fiancé Chris Martin are still rocking it despite the buzz they broke up over clashing schedules ... which TMZ has confirmed is nothing but a false alarm.

A rep for Dakota confirms to TMZ ... their breakup is not true -- the couple remains happily together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A source tells TMZ Dakota was right there cheering on Chris at Coldplay's Helsinki show just 2 weeks ago -- and to top it off, the band's new video for "feelslikeimfallinginlove" released around the same time was produced by Dakota’s own TeaTime Pictures.

Clearly, Dakota and Chris are balancing their personal and work lives like pros and are still going strong ... which is a far cry from the Daily Mail’s initial split story claiming irreconcilable work schedules were to blame for the end of their 7-year romance.

We're also told no solid reason has surfaced for why Dakota’s been missing her emerald engagement ring recently -- but basically things are still full steam ahead for the pair.