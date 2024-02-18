Dakota Johnson's 'Madame Web' Flops at Box Office After Cringey Press Run

Dakota Johnson's "Madame Web" had its strands snipped during its opening week ... tanking at the box office -- and recent interviews might deserve some blame.

The running total for the six-day holiday weekend -- beginning Valentine's Day and ending tomorrow on President's Day -- is just $25.8 million domestically and about the same amount globally ... an abysmal opening for a major superhero flick.

In fact, The Hollywood Reporter claims it's the worst opening for a Sony movie featuring Spider-Man-related characters ... and continues the trend of underperforming superhero movies from both Marvel and DC.

It's not just a case of people not showing up to the theater either ... 'cause most people who see "Madame Web" are trashing the film online.

'MW' now holds a 13% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and only has a 55% audience score on the review aggregator .. neither living up to the usual superhero hype.

There are a whole lotta reasons why this movie's bombing ... bad reviews certainly chief among them -- though it seems Dakota didn't do the film any favors with her recent promotional tour.

As we previously reported ... Dakota said she hasn't seen the movie during an interview in the UK -- while also essentially saying she's got no plans to watch it any time soon.

When asked about Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' movies, Dakota made a joke about their titles, including one she framed like a 'Harry Potter' title -- though it seems obvious she hadn't seen or researched them at all.

Basically, she gave some people the impression she really didn't care about the movie much -- a cardinal sin among committed comic book fanatics.

Granted, Madame Web isn't a big Marvel character, so the built-in audience for this movie doesn't seem to have been there ... but DJ's somewhat cringey interviews probably didn't help the movie either.

