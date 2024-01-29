Jamie Dornan Went Into Hiding After Bad Reviews For 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

Jamie Dornan says he hid out in the countryside after feeling ridiculed over some poor reviews for "Fifty Shades of Gray."

The actor, who played Christian Gray in the film adaption of the erotic novel, says he and his wife shut themselves off from the world when movie critics didn't like the flick.

Jamie told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs he ended up hiding out at 'Fifty Shades' director Sam Taylor-Johnson's home way out in the boonies.

JD says the bad reviews hit hard because they came on the heels of earning "career-altering" award nominations for his work in BBC's "The Fall" ... basically, going from high praise to ridicule.

Despite hate from film critics, 'Fifty Shades' was a huge hit at the box office.

Jamie says the 2nd and 3rd movies were greenlit overnight, adding ... "It's a strange thing because there's a bit of ridicule here and I'm now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come."

He's gone on to act in a bunch of movies and TV shows since 'Fifty Shades' ... but Jamie says he can't escape his past. Even when he gets good reviews now, he says critics still reference his infamous role.