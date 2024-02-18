Dakota Johnson -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Dakota Johnson's looks over the years are 50 Shades Of Bae!

Here is a 21-year-old version of the rosy-cheeked star showcasing her luscious lips at the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles, California back in back in 2011 (left). This was four years before her breakout role as Anastasia Steele in "50 Shades of Grey."

And 13 years later, the stunning actress was snapped earlier this week at the premiere of her new film "Madame Web" (right) and was glowing inside and out!

No question she's exuding beauty and her spidey senses, but the important question here is ...