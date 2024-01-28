Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Nick Carter Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

1/28/2024 12:20 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Nick Carter's looks over the years are your one desiiiiire!

Here is a fresh-faced Nick posing at 14 years old for a Backstreet Boys photoshoot -- looking oh so bold with his bowl cut in NYC back in 1995 (left). This was just a few years before the boy-bander's hit song "I Want It That Way" became a worldwide banger!

And, nearly 3 decades later Mr. Carter -- who's celebrating his 44th birthday today -- recently snapped a sweet selfie showcasing those baby blues mid-flight!

Yes, his angles are still hittin' just right, but the question here is ...

Nick Carter ...

