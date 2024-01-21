Gwen Stefani -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Gwen Stefani's looks over the years are simply B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

Here is a 35-year-old version of the blonde beauty rockin' her iconic red lip after receiving her "Most Downloaded Song of All Time" award for her song "Hollaback Girl" back in 2005 (left). This was just a year after the hit banger went viral worldwide.

And, 19 years later the punk-rock princess is still lookin' red-hot -- recently being inducted into the Orange County Hall of Fame (right).

With the latest announcement of her and her No Doubt band members heading to Coachella '24, one can only hope they'll have you feelin' hella good ... and keep on dancin'!

The question is ...