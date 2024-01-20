Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hot Stars By The Fire ... Can You Handle The Heat?!

Hot Stars By The Fire Can You Handle The Heat?!

1/20/2024 12:30 AM PT
Hot Stars by a Fire ... Lit!
Launch Gallery
Smokin' Hot! Launch Gallery

These toasty stars are fired up for the chilly season -- getting cozy by the fire -- and let's face it, nothin' beats sittin' by a fresh fire and hearing that crackle-pop! Well, these flame-fueled photos from the stars have been comin' in HOT non-stop!

Sparkin' some major hotness ... Saweetie turned up with a nice glass of red in front of her marble-lit fireplace, Sam Asghari's washboard abs almost put the fire OUT in his neck of the woods, and leave it to Kourtney Kardashian to sip, sit and look fire-hot in Calabasas.

Blaze through our gallery of flamin' hot stars gettin' lit by the fire!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later