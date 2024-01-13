Hot Babes In Cold Snow Guess Who!
Hot Babes In Cold Snow Guess Who!
1/13/2024 12:01 AM PT
These bodacious babes may be ice cold but they sure are keepin' things HOT in the snow -- shedding layers and strippin' down to pretty much nothin'! Put your celeb knowledge to the test and guess which chilly chick is on snow patrol!
Hollywood hotties like Kendall Jenner, Anitta and Kourtney Kardashian will send shivers down your spine with these sexy snow shoots as they drop trout in the dropping temps .... talk about a winter wonderland 😜!
Scroll through our gallery of stripped-down stars in the snow and see if you can guess the frosty babe before they melt away!