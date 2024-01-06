Hollywood In Hot Tubs ... Livin' The Steam!

It's a tad bit nippy out there ... so a hot tub soaking sesh is in order, and these steamy stars are knee-deep in some hot waters!

Hot tub days filled with famous baes ... Olivia Culpo, Ludacris and Sommer Ray are just a few of the celebs who are washin' away their troubles and dousing in some bubbles!

From the slopes to the tub, Alix Earle kept her body temp up in Wyoming and donned some furry earmuffs paired with a revealing black bikini .... jacuzzi hair, don't care!

And, David Beckham submerged just enough of his tatted bod and tighty whiteys... giving his millions a little peep show of his wooded fire tub ... Soak It Like Beckham!