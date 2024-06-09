Coldplay Concert Draws Joe Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue

Play video content

Coldplay has figured out Greece is the word when it comes to celebs hitting up their concerts.

Joe Jonas, Luke Evans, Kylie Minogue and Liam Hemsworth were among the stars who came to see Chris Martin and Co. Saturday in Athens.

Jonas filmed a bunch of them during the show at the OAKA Olympic Stadium. They were all goofin' for the cam as the band played "Yellow," Jonas turns the camera to Liam, who is fully into the show, fist-pumping as he takes in the show with GF Gabriella Brooks.

Luke posted the vid with the caption, "Hot temp, Coldplay. Thanks Joe xx."