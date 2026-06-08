Missing College Student's Cause of Death Won't Be Released, No Foul Play Suspected

No cause of death will be released in the case of college student James "Weston" Higginbotham -- who vanished during a family trip to Japan before being found dead.

Authorities say that while they are not disclosing how the 20-year-old died, there is no indication of foul play.

As we reported ... the Auburn University junior was found by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, according to a Facebook post shared by his parents.

They wrote, "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased. ... The grief we feel is impossible to put into words."