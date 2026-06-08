Missing College Student's Cause of Death Won't Be Released, No Foul Play Suspected
James 'Weston' Higginbotham Missing College Student's Cause of Death Won't Be Released
No cause of death will be released in the case of college student James "Weston" Higginbotham -- who vanished during a family trip to Japan before being found dead.
Authorities say that while they are not disclosing how the 20-year-old died, there is no indication of foul play.
As we reported ... the Auburn University junior was found by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, according to a Facebook post shared by his parents.
They wrote, "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased. ... The grief we feel is impossible to put into words."
He vanished on May 29, and investigators traced his last known movements to Kyoto's Yamashina area ... where they believed he may have gone hiking before losing contact.