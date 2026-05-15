Missing Sisters Found Dead in Iowa Creek a Week After Disappearing

Two young girls in Iowa were found dead in a creek after they were reported missing last week. Multiple local outlets report the girls drowned in White Breast Creek, about an hour southeast of Des Moines.

They were identified as sisters Hadley and Latyn Mathes, according to Creston News Advertiser.

According to their obituary, the girls were "modern-day explorers" who loved adventures, being outdoors and were inseparable. Their grandmother, Lawra Mathes, started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

She said their deaths were a "sudden accident" and the family is heartbroken over the "unimaginable tragedy."

Local outlets report the Clarke County Sheriff's Office got a report on May 8 that Hadley and Latyn were missing. Authorities recovered their bodies from the creek and foul play is not suspected, the reports say.

According to the obituary, the girls' funeral is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at Murray Community School.

Hadley was 10 and Latyn was 7.