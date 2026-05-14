Prosecutors Seek 3+ Years in Prison, 3 Years' Probation for Matthew Perry’s Assistant

Matthew Perry's former assistant is the last one up to be sentenced over the actor's death … and prosecutors are looking to lock him up for years behind bars over his involvement ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the government's sentencing memo for the late "Friends" star's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa … and prosecutors are recommending a 41-month prison sentence -- nearly 3 and a half years -- plus 3 years of supervised release.

They say Kenneth was "acutely aware" that MP struggled with drug addiction ... and allege he helped him obtain drugs, shot him up, and later destroyed evidence following the actor's death.

According to court docs, the prosecution says Kenneth was "the only person to see clear warning signs" that the actor was in danger because of his drug use … saying he found him unconscious in his home twice in the month that he died.

They allege Kenneth injected Matthew with ketamine multiple times that month … and even administered the dose that killed him on October 28, 2023.

Prosecutors say Kenneth worked with Dr. Salvador Plasencia and middleman Erik Fleming -- both of whom have already been sentenced -- to get MP the drugs. They allege Plasencia was the one who showed Kenneth how and where to inject the actor.

According to the court docs, in the days before Matthew’s death, Kenneth removed and destroyed evidence that his boss was using ketamine. They say he tossed used and unused vials and told Fleming he "deleted everything."

Back in 2024, Kenneth pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death … as part of a plea deal with the prosecution.