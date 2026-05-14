Chud The Builder's Fundraiser Flooded With Donations After Attempted Murder Charges

Chud the Builder's GiveSendGo fundraising page shot up to more than $90,000 in donations ... less than 24 hours after he was involved in a shooting and then charged with attempted murder.

You can see the GiveSendGo page is nearing its $100K goal ... and TMZ can reveal more than $18,000 of donations poured in just Thursday morning alone. The donations range from $5 to as much as $2,000, with people wishing the streamer well.

Notably, the GiveSendGo page was set up by Chud himself -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- well before the shooting. He had asked fans for donations to help support his family after he was fired from his job for using racial slurs, which Chud described as "edgy, harmless humor."

He noted his small business was also under attack by people spreading lies and even threatening his life over his past behavior. He stood up for his freedom of speech in his message to fans.

It's unclear how much money was in the fund before he was involved in the altercation Wednesday. We told you all about the incident ... the controversial creator got into a heated scuffle outside a courthouse in Tennessee, and shots were fired.

Chud and the other involved person, an unidentified man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Chud proclaimed he fired shots in self-defense.