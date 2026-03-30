Jenelle Evans’ Ex Andrew Lewis Launches GoFundMe to Fight For Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans' baby daddy, Andrew Lewis is now seeking financial support as he tries to regain custody of their teenage son Jace ... amid their ongoing family dispute after Jace allegedly pulled a gun on his mom.

Lewis has started a GoFundMe campaign, saying he and Jace’s grandmother Barbara are facing a costly and emotional battle to bring the teen back home. According to the fundraiser, the two claim they’re dealing with mounting legal fees and medical expenses as they push to have Jace released into their care.

In the post, Lewis says Jace has been hospitalized and placed in a mental health facility since February, where he remains ... claiming that despite efforts from both him and Barbara to bring Jace home, Jenelle has refused -- insisting Jace stay in the facility even though she lives more than 2,000 miles away.

Lewis also claims he and Barbara have been cut off from communicating with Jace entirely ... describing the situation as "desperate" as they try to reunite with him and provide what they call a more stable, loving environment.

The financial strain appears to be a major factor behind the fundraiser, as Lewis says they’re seeking help to cover “enormous” medical bills tied to Jace’s stay in the facility -- costs he claims they never wanted in the first place -- along with the legal fees required to challenge custody.

He adds that the fundraiser came after concerned supporters reached out asking how they could help in the situation and that any additional funds raised would go toward Jace’s future medical needs.

Lewis ends the plea by thanking supporters for their encouragement, saying he and Barbara are grateful for any donations as they continue their fight.

Jenelle tells TMZ, “I want to address something that’s been circulating online. I’ve been made aware of a GoFundMe created by Andrew regarding legal and medical expenses for our son."

She said, "At this time, my son is FULLY covered by health insurance, and I AM currently handling and paying for all of his medical care."

"Additionally, this matter is not being fought out in court as suggested. We are scheduled to go through mediation, which is a more appropriate and constructive path focused on what’s best for our child," Jenelle said. "I will always prioritize my son’s well-being, stability, and privacy. I won’t be engaging in back-and-forth online, but I did feel it was important to clarify the facts."

As we previously reported ... Jenelle’s mom Barbara called the police to have her grandson committed after he pulled a gun on her.