Jenelle Evans To Visit Jace In Mental Health Facility During Spring Break Trip

Jenelle Evans is preparing to visit her son, Jace, at the mental health facility where he's currently receiving treatment, but the trip hasn't happened just yet ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jenelle has not visited Jace in person since he entered the facility. However, she's planning a trip to the Carolinas for spring break with all of her children and intends to see Jace while she's there.

We're told Jenelle, who lives in Las Vegas, has been staying in close contact with Jace. Meanwhile, her mom, Barbara Evans -- who Jace has been living with -- has been visiting him regularly at the facility.

Our sources say Jenelle spent about a week making calls and working to help facilitate proper care for her son, whom she has custody of. We're also told she's been receiving help and support from her ex-husband, David Eason, and the two are currently on good terms.

As we first reported ... Jace recently checked into a mental health facility last month after a troubling incident at Barbara's North Carolina home. Law enforcement responded to a February 22 call described as a "troubled teen disturbance," with multiple officers dispatched to the residence.