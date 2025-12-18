'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Debuts Mommy Makeover, See Before & After Pics

''Teen Mom'' alum Jenelle Evans is basically a brand-new woman -- and we mean literally -- after undergoing a full-blown mommy makeover, with her before-and-after pics showing a jaw-dropping transformation.

Check it out ... just days before her 34th birthday, JE debuted her bangin' new bod, and we’re breaking down everything she had done -- starting with a full boob overhaul, swapping in some 400cc silicone implants.

Jenelle’s boob upgrade was paired with a full tummy tuck, repairing post-pregnancy abdominal muscle separation ... and docs also removed a whopping 4.8 pounds of excess skin to give her a snatched, sculpted waistline.

That transformation was the icing on the cake -- she’d already dropped 15 pounds with 3–4 workouts a week and a low-fat, low-carb diet, but three pregnancies left her with lingering loose skin that kept her from feeling fully confident.

All of Jenelle’s surgical enhancements were done by Dr. Rachel Mason at La Femme Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas -- and she’s clearly loving the results, telling fellow moms that when clean eating and workouts aren’t cutting it, there is a solution to help finish the job.