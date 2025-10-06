Brittany Cartwright Reveals 'Mommy Makeover' Surgery

Brittany Cartwright's transformation journey just took a major turn ... cause TMZ has learned she recently went under the knife for a full-on mommy makeover.

"The Valley" star dropped the bombshell over the weekend, posting a post-op selfie showing her midsection wrapped in compression bandages with two visible surgical drains filled with red fluid attached.

"When they said 'remove what no longer serves you,' I took it literally," Brittany wrote on Instagram Saturday. "In all seriousness, y'all know I always keep it real and sooo...I did a thing. Something I've wanted to do for years and I finally took the step for me. I couldn’t be happier."

She added she's "still recovering," but already feeling "stronger (and lighter) every day," teasing fans that she'll share more soon.

BC's rep, Lori Krebs, tells TMZ ... "This was something Brittany had wanted to do for herself for quite some time, and she finally took the step. Her 'mommy makeover' represents an empowering new chapter in her journey of self-confidence, healing, and growth."

Brittany went to Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group's Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke.

We're told Brittany will open up about the procedure and her recovery on this Friday's episode of her podcast, "When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright."

Play video content TMZ.com