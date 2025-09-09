Brittany Cartwright Smitten Over New Guy, Things with Jax Still Bitter

Play video content TMZ.com

Brittany Cartwright is glowing with her new man Brandon Hanson, making it crystal clear -- it’s a whole mood compared to her estranged ex, Jax Taylor!

We spotted Brittany outside Casitas in L.A., and she set the record straight ... Brandon ain’t official yet, and she’s not calling herself his GF. Not yet.

Still, Brittany says it’s all about fun for now, Brandon’s making her happy -- and you have to watch the full video, 'cause she also spills on when they might make it official.

And while Brittany still smiles talking co-parenting with Jax, it’s clear it’s not all smooth sailing -- she admits there are plenty of ups and downs.