Jax Taylor Regrets Enraged Reaction to Brittany Cartwright Hookup With His Friend

Play video content We’re Out of Time with Richard Taite Podcast

Jax Taylor claims the reason his relationship with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright ended is because she slept with his friend ... but now his main focus is to be the person she wants him to be, for the benefit of their young son Cruz.

Jax says in a new podcast interview ... if he could go back and change one thing in his life, it would be the way he handled his reaction -- throwing furniture in a violent fit -- to finding out Brittany had a fling with his friend while they were separated.

Catch these clips ... TMZ obtained an exclusive first look at Jax's appearance on the "We're Out of Time" podcast with addiction and recovery specialist Richard Taite -- and Taite did not hold back on giving "The Valley" star some heavy advice.

Jax dives into the details of his freak-out on Brittany when he found out the shocking news of his wife hooking up with his own friend ... explaining drugs and alcohol made him see red. He talks about how his son will obviously find out about the whole thing one day -- but he says for now, it's important Brittany sees him as a good father to their child.

Taite -- the founder and former CEO of celebrity rehab center Cliffside Malibu, and current executive chairman of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa -- points out the various hookups Jax had during his relationship with Brittany, which Jax excuses as a way to get back at Brittany for getting with his friend.

Jax says his initial thought was "How could this be happening to me? I'm Jax Taylor!!!" He says because she was sleeping with a man who was no stranger to the group -- for months -- he wasn't sure who to be mad at ... but ultimately landed on himself for pushing her away.

Asked about the status of their relationship now, Jax says it's "getting there" ... Taite says all Brittany wants is consistency, and if he doesn't put in effort now, it won't last -- and Jax will die alone.

TMZ broke the story ... Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024 after 5 years of marriage -- and the former couple is currently living separately while co-parenting their son.