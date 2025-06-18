'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor Apologizes To Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright

Play video content Bravo

Jax Taylor is eating humble pie after his latest antics, apologizing to estranged wife Brittany Cartwright -- and the viewing public -- and it's because Andy Cohen's calling him out big time!

Andy dropped the truth bomb on Tuesday’s "Watch What Happens Live," telling Jax that fans were livid about him having a platform on "The Valley" -- prompting Jax to admit watching himself in previous episodes was mortifying.

Jax said no one should ever endure the way he acted, especially not Brittany. He didn't hesitate in apologizing to her ... but not after acknowledging it had been a rough year for both of them.

Brittany and Jax were married for 5 years before she filed for divorce last August. They share a 4-year-old son, Cruz, and let’s just say their relationship has been anything but quiet onscreen.

It’s not just the drama with Brittany -- Jax’s cocaine addiction has been front and center, too. He told Cohen he’s now 201 days sober and in regular therapy, with drug tests to keep him on track.

