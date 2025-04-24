Jax Taylor Pulls Down Sweatpants to Scratch Crotch While Running Errands

Jax Taylor dug into his own personal 'Valley' in public Thursday ... pulling down his sweatpants to give his crotch a good scratch while out running errands.

The reality television star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles Thursday ... and, he had an itch that he just couldn't help but scratch, digging his fingernails into his pubis.

Play video content Bravo

Check out the pic for yourself ... Jax is really pulling those sweats down -- not quite revealing his intimate parts -- but showing skin that ain't far from them either.

As you already know ... Taylor ain't afraid to show all of himself to the public -- metaphorical warts and all. Season 2 of his hit show "The Valley" is currently coming out, and many fans are seeing behind the curtain at his shocking split from Brittany Cartwright.

Play video content TMZ.com

We recently caught up with Brittany ... and, she told us that while her co-parenting relationship with Jax is improving, their relationship is still explosive -- so, it's not all patched up between the two.

In the most recent 'Valley' episode, Brittany told Jax not to kiss their son after he spent the night with a "disgusting" girl ... another tense interaction between the pair.