Jax Taylor Served Divorce Docs in 'The Valley' S2 Trailer

The moment Jax Taylor got served with divorce papers is captured in a nail-biting clip from the trailer for season two of "The Valley."

The lengthy trailer makes it clear that Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s marriage will be a key storyline this season, and we get a dramatic sneak peek where Jax opens his front door and -- bam -- he’s hit with the papers.

TMZ was the first to break the news that the moment went down in front of cameras in August last year, which came after we confirmed they had separated a few months earlier.

Sources close to the couple told us at the time that Brittany took matters into her own hands, deciding it was time to file since Jax had done way too much for any chance of reconciliation.

The estranged couple has made it clear they’re committed to co-parenting their young son, Cruz -- but when it comes to the two of them, Brittany recently confirmed to us they’re still on the path to divorce, even spending the holiday season apart.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a wild season -- on top of the divorce drama, Jax’s cocaine addiction is also being put under the spotlight. Buckle up, "The Valley" is bringing the chaos!