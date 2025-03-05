Lala Kent Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor's Past Cocaine Addiction

Lala Kent has broken her silence on her former "Vanderpump Rules" costar, Jax Taylor’s recent admission about his cocaine addiction ... saying she's proud of him for speaking out.

During an Amazon Live on Wednesday, Lala, who had prior struggles with addiction, said … "That is not easy to admit. This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

She went on to say she wants "nothing but the best" for Jax in his sobriety and him talking about his addiction is "a very, very delicate subject" and "sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction."

Jax revealed on Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast on Tuesday he's been addicted to cocaine for half of his life. He explained ... "I just want to let people know this is a really, really tough disease and it’s a really tough sickness. So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me."

JT proudly noted he's 83 days sober from cocaine and alcohol. He admitted he checked himself into rehab a second time after he caught himself in a fit of rage in front of his son, Cruz, who he shares with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.