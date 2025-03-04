Jax Taylor Reveals He's a Cocaine Addict, and He's Now 83 Days Sober

Play video content Hot Mic Podcast

Jax Taylor has revealed very personal news ... coming clean that he has been addicted to cocaine for half his life.

The 45-year-old reality star was clearly nervous to make the candid confession on Tuesday's "Hot Mic" podcast episode ... but did so to set his story straight ahead of Season 2 of "The Valley."

He explains ... "I just want to let people know this is a really, really tough disease and it’s a really tough sickness ... So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me."

JT proudly notes he's 83 days sober from both cocaine and alcohol -- which is the longest time he's gone without any substance since he was 21 years old. He says he had been struggling with his cocaine addiction on and off since he was 23.

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum also says on the podcast he doesn't believe he has an addiction to alcohol, but admits it goes hand in hand with drug abuse -- which is why he gave up drinking along with cocaine.

He went to rehab twice before getting sober, saying the second time was more successful because he was personally ready to make the change.

Play video content Hot Mic Podcast

He admits he checked himself in the second time after he caught himself in a fit of rage in front of his son, Cruz, he shares with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright. He recalls feeling "utter disgust" with himself, adding ... "That’s when I knew that I have a problem and it’s still there."

Remember TMZ broke the story that Jax decided to seek inpatient treatment for his mental health in July 2024. After he got out, he declared he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

During his chat on "Hot Mic," he said he doesn't think drugs and alcohol are ever the base problem -- rather that people turn to substances to deal with their problems.