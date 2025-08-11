Brittany Cartwright Shares Life Update After Jax Taylor Steps Away From His Bar

My Life Is Great ... And Sexy Without Jax!!!

Brittany Cartwright looks like she's got her sparkle back ... and she's bragging about her life without estranged husband Jax Taylor.

The 'Valley' star just posted a photo dump on Instagram as part of a life update ... and she looks happy and healthy, sharing photos of her career, friends, a cute dog and son, Cruz.

Brittany's all glammed up in most of the shots ... working on set, doing some filming and going out for dinner with her girlies.

She also shared a shot of her swimming with Cruz in a pool ... plus an adorable puppy.

In other words, Brittany's saying life is great over here.