Jax Taylor Says Leaving Jax's Is 'Bittersweet,' but Essential for Well-Being

Jax Taylor says it's bittersweet to end his time working at Jax's in Studio City ... 'cause he doesn't completely want to give it up -- but, he has to for his mental health.

We caught up with the reality television star while workers were literally taking his name off the establishment ... and, we asked him about how he feels to be giving the place up.

Jax says they had a great run ... but, he ultimately thinks he can't get to where he wants to go and hold on to the bar -- though he says he may want to host a few events there in the future when he does get his mind right, since his business partner Leo plans to keep the bar open ... under a new name.

Leo also gets into the finer details about Jax's decision ... and, it seems the choice may have come to him rather suddenly.

Jax has similar feelings when it comes to the Bravo show "The Valley" ... saying production on the program wouldn't be productive for him -- and, his priority is to rest, focus on his mental health and be a good father to his son.

Taylor says he didn't handle filming the first season of "The Valley" well ... and, he says he's embarrassed by his actions -- which is also part of the reason he's stepping away. That said, Jax feels the show will be fine -- possibly even better off -- without him.

We broke the story ... Jax is stepping away from the bar as "a carefully considered and necessary step to prioritize his sobriety and mental health."

Substance abuse and mental health have been longtime struggles for Jax -- and he sought in-patient treatment to better himself last year amid his contentious divorce from Brittany Cartwright.