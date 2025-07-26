Jax Taylor Stepping Away from L.A. Bar to Prioritize Health

Jax Taylor is stepping away from his Los Angeles bar Jax's Studio City ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the "Vanderpump Rules" alum tells us ... he made the decision to terminate his partnership with the establishment, saying it was "a carefully considered and necessary step to prioritize his sobriety and mental health."

The news comes after folks on social media noticed workers removing his name from the Studio City building Saturday, sparking concern.

The Bravolebrity notably announced he would be exiting "The Valley" less than 2 weeks ago ... attributing his need to focus on his mental health and sobriety.

As you know, substance abuse and mental health have been longtime struggles for Jax -- and he sought in-patient treatment to better himself nearly 1 year ago.

He's been on an upward journey since -- even amid his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.